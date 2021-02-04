(BIVN) – There were 107 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday. Of that, six (6) new cases were identified on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 77 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there is only one area showing a total of over 10 cases:

96740 (Kona) – 28 cases

