BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Thursday Update: 107 New Cases Statewide
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Officials say six (6) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island. There have been no COVID-related deaths reported on the Big Island in the last five weeks.
(BIVN) – There were 107 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday. Of that, six (6) new cases were identified on the Big Island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 77 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there is only one area showing a total of over 10 cases:
96740 (Kona) – 28 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
The Hawaii Department of Health reports six (6x) new cases of Coronavirus with one (1) person hospitalized on Hawaii Island. There have been no deaths reported in the last five weeks.
As the number of new cases continues a downward trend it remains important to continue practicing the preventive measures of face masks, distancing, and not gathering in groups larger than 10 people. Many of the new cases are travel related, so please limit your interaction with people after you travel and take precautions when interacting with people who have recently traveled. Mahalo for your kokua.
The Hilo Medical Center (HMC), North Hawaii Community Hospital (QNHCH) and the Kona Community Hospital (KCH) continue to offer vaccine registration to individuals who are 75 and older. Please visit their websites for more information and to register.
on at
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: