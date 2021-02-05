(BIVN) – Kahaluʻu Beach Park is closed, and a High Surf Advisory has been issued for West Hawaiʻi shores.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says a large northwest swell is producing high surf over northern and western exposed shorelines. Surf of 7 to 10 feet is expected along west facing shores of the Big Island.

Due to the High Surf Advisory, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said the following notices are issued;

Kahaluʻu Beach is closed.

Other beaches may be closed without notice.

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

The High Surf Advsiory will be in effect until 6 p.m. Friday evening.