Kahaluʻu Beach Closed, High Surf Advisory For West Hawaiʻi
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
KONA, Hawaiʻi - Civil Defense says Kahaluʻu Beach is closed, and other West Hawaiʻi beaches may also be closed without notice.
(BIVN) – Kahaluʻu Beach Park is closed, and a High Surf Advisory has been issued for West Hawaiʻi shores.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu says a large northwest swell is producing high surf over northern and western exposed shorelines. Surf of 7 to 10 feet is expected along west facing shores of the Big Island.
Due to the High Surf Advisory, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said the following notices are issued;
Kahaluʻu Beach is closed.
Other beaches may be closed without notice.
Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
The High Surf Advsiory will be in effect until 6 p.m. Friday evening.
