(BIVN) – There were 75 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday. Of that, seven (7) new cases were identified on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 72 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there is only one area showing a total of over 10 cases:

96740 (Kona) – 24 cases

The Hawai’i Department of Health (DOH) State Laboratories Division confirmed on Saturday that a second case of COVID-19 with the B.1.1.7 variant in Hawaiʻi.

“Both cases involve individuals on Oʻahu,” state health officials said. “Neither has a history of travel. The individuals are not known to have had contact with one another.”

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: