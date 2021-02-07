BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Sunday Update: 75 New Cases Statewide
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Officials say seven (7) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island. There have been no COVID-related deaths reported on the Big Island in the last five weeks.
(BIVN) – There were 75 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday. Of that, seven (7) new cases were identified on the Big Island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 72 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there is only one area showing a total of over 10 cases:
96740 (Kona) – 24 cases
The Hawai’i Department of Health (DOH) State Laboratories Division confirmed on Saturday that a second case of COVID-19 with the B.1.1.7 variant in Hawaiʻi.
“Both cases involve individuals on Oʻahu,” state health officials said. “Neither has a history of travel. The individuals are not known to have had contact with one another.”
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
The Hawaii Department of Health reports seven (7) new cases of Coronavirus with one (1) person hospitalized on Hawaii Island. There have been no deaths reported in the last five weeks.
The number of travel related cases of Coronavirus continues to increase on Hawaii Island. We are asking you to limit your interaction with other people for a least ten days after you return to Hawaii Island to help reduce the spread of the virus. Please continue to practice the preventive measures of face masks, distancing, and not gathering in groups larger than 10 people especially today when many of us will gather to watch the Super Bowl. Mahalo for your kokua.
The Hilo Medical Center (HMC), North Hawaii Community Hospital (QNHCH) and the Kona Community Hospital (KCH) continue to offer vaccine registration to individuals who are 75 and older. Please visit their websites for more information and to register.
