(BIVN) – The eruption of Kīlauea volcano continues, with the volcanic alert level currently at WATCH / ORANGE. All activity remains confined to the summit caldera.

As of the morning of February 12, the lava in the western, active portion of the lake in Halema‘uma‘u was about 708 feet deep, with the eastern portion of the lava lake solidified at the surface.

Sulfur dioxide emission rates remain elevated, and were last measured at about 1,200 t/d, which is lower than the emission rates from the pre-2018 lava lake (around 5,000 t/d).

The summit tiltmeters show inflationary tilt has mostly leveled off, but has not switched to deflation as of this morning’s data.

