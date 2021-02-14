BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Sunday Update: 48 New Cases Statewide
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI - Officials say three (3) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with no one hospitalized with COVID-19 on the entire island.
(BIVN) – There were 48 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday. Of that, three (3) were identified on the Big Island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 52 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there is only one area showing a total of over 10 cases:
96740 (Kona) – 18 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
The Hawaii Department of Health reports three (3) new cases of Coronavirus with 0 (no one) hospitalized on Hawaii Island. There have been no deaths reported in the last six weeks.
Because many Hawaii Island residents have chosen to follow safe practices and the preventive measures of wearing face coverings, maintaining 6 foot distancing, and limiting gathering sizes to no more than 10, Hawaii remains a safe place. Mahalo. Please continue to accept this kuleana as more people are vaccinated, so we can remain safe for our family and friends.
The Department of Health continues to coordinate vaccination points of distribution around the island to inoculate medical personnel, first responders and critical workers from the virus. Everyone will have an opportunity to be vaccinated as more vaccine becomes available. The Hilo Medical Center (HMC), North Hawaii Community Hospital (QNHCH) and the Kona Community Hospital (KCH) continue to offer vaccine registration to individuals who are 75 and older. Please visit their websites for more information and to register.
