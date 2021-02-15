(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi says there will be three community COVID-19 testing events on the Big Island today.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

On testing for today, Monday, three community tests are scheduled. One, in South Kona at Greenwell Park in Captain Cook from 8 to 11 in the morning. One, in South Kohala at Waimea District Park from 8 to 11 in the morning. And, one in South Kona at Honaunau Rodeo Arena from 1 to 3 in the afternoon.

COVID-19 numbers are trending in a positive direction in recent weeks, usually with reported new cases in the single digits on a daily basis.

According to the Hawaiʻi Department of Health, all zip code areas in East Hawaiʻi have recorded either zero (0) cases of COVID-19, or less than 10 (10) cases, in the last two weeks.

The only zip code area that has identified a total of over 10 cases in the last two weeks is in West Hawaiʻi: the 96740 zip code area in Kona, which has logged 18 cases in 14 days.

Community testing resumes in East Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, with two testing events scheduled in Puna. The County of Hawaiʻi says one event will be at The Hub, located at the corner of Hwy 130 and Hwy 132, and the other one will be at Makuʻu Farmers Market. This story will be updated with event times when they are made available.