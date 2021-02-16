UPDATE – (1 p.m.) – The County of Hawai’i reported on Tuesday that Mahukona Beach Park is closed due to the high surf.

(BIVN) – The High Surf Advisory for West Hawaiʻi has been extended unti Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says a large west-northwest swell will continue to impact west facing shores of the Big Island today, then lower below advisory levels tonight.

Surf heights along Kona shores will be 6 to 9 feet, forecasters say. Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

There are no surf warnings or advisories in place for the other Hawaiian islands at this time.