(BIVN) – Hamakua-Kohala Health is growing to meet the needs of the Kohala Community, health center officials say, as they announced the purchase of the Kohala Club Hotel on Tuesday.

Hamakua-Kohala Health is a a community-based health center that “provides comprehensive primary and preventative healthcare at four locations in Kohala, Waimea, Honokaa and Lapahoehoe to persons of all ages, regardless of their ability to pay or health insurance status, serving over 13,000 patients each year.”

From the Hamakua-Kohala Health news release:

With the help of a bridge loan from Bank of Hawaii, Hamakua-Kohala Health has recently purchased the former Kohala Club Hotel to become the new permanent home for the Kohala Health and Wellness Center.

With nearly 25% of Hawaii Island residents filing for unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the reality of thousands losing their healthcare insurance is a grim reality. Our goal is to help lift the anxiety and uncertainty for residents of Hawi and Kapaau to ensure them that they don’t need health insurance to access care at our new center. This new center will enable us to expand and enhance our services to the community in a beautiful and healing environment.

“We decided to take a leap of faith by borrowing money to secure the property before it was sold to another potential buyer,” commented Diana Moriarty, Hamakua-Kohala Health Board Chair.

Fundraising efforts have recently begun to raise the $1.7 million needed to open the Center debt free later this year. “We are humbled by the support that we are already receiving from donors at every level and look forward to sharing more about our vision for this new center in the coming weeks. It will take all of us to make this dream a reality for our community. No gift is too small, and we welcome everyone’s support”, shared Irene Carpenter.

It is important to open the Center debt free so that program funds can go directly to patient care and not be diverted to pay for a mortgage. This will ensure that we can continue to serve the emerging healthcare needs of our community. Funds raised will go toward the purchase of the property, minor ADA renovations and purchase and installation of new equipment.

A capital campaign committee has recently been recruited that includes our Capital Campaign Chair, Christine Richardson, RN, and Vice Chairs Ken Kaneshiro, Diana Moriarty, RN, Diane Ashley, Fred Burian, Kaye Lundburg, Dixie Adams, RN and Sara Neely.

For more information on how you can help with the campaign please contact Stephanie Dullum at (808) 930-2745 or email: sdullum@hamakua-health.org