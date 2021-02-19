(BIVN) – There were 50 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday. Of that, two (2) cases were identified on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 39 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.

Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 0.4% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of only two new cases per day.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there is only one area showing a total of over 10 cases:

96740 (Kona) – 11 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

The Hawaii Department of Health reports two (2) new cases of Coronavirus with one (1) person hospitalized on Hawaii Island. There have been no deaths reported in the last seven weeks. Our numbers remain low because of your efforts in following the preventive measures. Mahalo for your kokua. The COVID-19 vaccine can be an effective measure for slowing the spread of COVID-19. You are encouraged to register to be vaccinated if you are 75 or older. Maintaining the safety and health of our County is a community effort, and we are thankful for your participation. The Department of Health continues to coordinate vaccination points of distribution around the island to inoculate medical personnel, first responders and critical workers from the virus. Everyone will have an opportunity to be vaccinated as more vaccine becomes available. The Hilo Medical Center (HMC), North Hawaii Community Hospital (QNHCH) and the Kona Community Hospital (KCH) continue to offer vaccine registration to individuals who are 75 and older. Please visit their websites for more information and to register. HMC: HiloMedicalCenter.org QNHCH: queens.org KCH: kch.hhsc.org Thank you for listening and have a safe Day.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 287,315 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 10,712 from the previous day.