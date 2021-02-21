BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Sunday Update: 4 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI - Officials say there were four (4) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, with one person hospitalized with COVID-19 on the entire island.
(BIVN) – There were 59 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday. Of that, four (4) cases were identified on the Big Island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 37 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.
Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 0.4% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of only two new cases per day.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there is only one area showing a total of over 10 cases:
96740 (Kona) – 11 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
The Hawaii Department of Health reports four (4) new cases of Coronavirus with one (1) person hospitalized on Hawaii Island. There have been no deaths reported in the last seven weeks.
Please maintain your efforts in following the preventive measures so that we may continue to have low case numbers and be one of the safest communities in the nation. This means we need to wear face coverings, maintain our distances and keep our gatherings to no more than 10 persons for the next several months until more are vaccinated. Mahalo for your kokua.
The Department of Health continues to coordinate vaccination points of distribution around the island to inoculate medical personnel, first responders and critical workers from the virus. Everyone will have an opportunity to be vaccinated as more vaccine becomes available. The Hilo Medical Center (HMC), North Hawaii Community Hospital (QNHCH) and the Kona Community Hospital (KCH) continue to offer vaccine registration to individuals who are 75 and older. Please visit their websites for more information and to register.
Maintaining the safety and health of our County is a community effort, and we are thankful for your participation.
