(BIVN) – Hawaiian Electric is letting its customers know that they can now find timely outage information for Hawai‘i Island online and through a new mobile app.

Customers can receive outage alerts, and see outages mapped, online at this website. The map on display is updated every 30 minutes. The Hawaiian Electric mobile app is also available in the Apple iTunes and Google Play stores, the company says. The mobile app is free and can be downloaded on a phone or tablet.

“With the touch of a finger, customers can view a map of Hawai‘i Island and zoom in for details on reported outages in specific areas. Users with the geolocation feature activated on their mobile device can also see information on outages near their location,” a Hawaiian Electric news release stated. “The app also enables users to view and pay their electric bill, receive notifications, look for electric vehicle charging stations, and move or stop service.”

On the same afternoon that the new outage map was introduced, there was an outage affecting between 1,001 – 2,500 customers in Pepeʻekeo.