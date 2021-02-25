(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is promoting its new, self-guided “Bark Ranger” program, so that visitors to the park may bring their pets along with them, responsibly.

The National Park Service says the BARK! in the Bark Ranger program stands for:

B ag your dog’s waste and remove it.

ag your dog’s waste and remove it. A lways leash your dog. Keep your dog on a six-foot leash and under control at all times.

lways leash your dog. Keep your dog on a six-foot leash and under control at all times. R espect wildlife. The park is home to many native species, most notably the State Bird of Hawaiʻi, the nēnē.

espect wildlife. The park is home to many native species, most notably the State Bird of Hawaiʻi, the nēnē. Know were you can go.

From the National Park Service:

The first step to getting your furry family member Bark-Ranger certified is to visit the bark website, watch the new video and take the BARK pledge. Download and fill out the Bark Ranger certificate, bring your certificate to the park, and get it stamped by a two-legged park ranger at Kīlauea Visitor Center lānai. Your pup is now a doggone Bark Ranger! Need some bone-a-fide bling on that collar? Bring your Bark Ranger certificate to the Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association store. Our non-profit partner has Bark Ranger dog tags available for purchase ($5.95) and will soon have nifty Bark Ranger bandanas. All proceeds support your park.

Dogs and other pets are not allowed in many areas of the park for safety reasons, and for the protection of threatened and endangered native species, officials say. This list is provided on the HVNP website:

Locations you may visit with your pet at the park

All parking areas and surrounding curbs (excluding Hilina Pali Road and Kulanaokuaiki Campground)

On Crater Rim Drive in areas open to vehicles

On Chain of Craters Road down to Puʻu Loa Petroglyphs

At Nāmakanipaio Campground

On Mauna Loa Road, occasionally referred to as “The Strip Road”

On Highway 11

At Kīlauea Military Camp: on paved roads and parking areas; and at the picnic area, up to the park ball field gate, not including the ball field

Pets are prohibited in all of the undeveloped areas of the park. This includes all designated wilderness and all frontcountry and backcountry trails.

At the Kahuku Unit

In developed areas that include the open fields adjacent to the Visitor Contact Station and other park buildings, and the area that extends to the boundary of the forested areas up to, but not including Puʻu o Lokuana

On Kahuku Road from Highway 11 to the cross fence gate, including the airstrip by the intersection of Puʻu o Lokuana

Old Mamalahoa Highway spur road

The National Park Service says you can check the Superintendent’s Compendium for exemptions regarding authorized service animals. All pets and service animals in the park must be leashed at all times.