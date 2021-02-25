(BIVN) – Mauna Loa volcano is not erupting, however scientists say rates of deformation and seismicity at the summit continue to be slightly increased and remain above long-term background levels.

Mauna Loa remains at an ADVISORY alert level, and the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reminds the public every week that the alert level “does not mean that an eruption is imminent or that progression to eruption from current level of unrest is certain.”

Here are the latest observations, provided by the USGS on Thursday:

During the past week, HVO seismometers recorded approximately 271 small-magnitude earthquakes on Mauna Loa, 226 of which were on the volcanoes summit and upper-elevation flanks. The majority of these summit earthquakes occurred at shallow depths of less than 6 kilometers (~4 miles) below the summit of Mauna Loa and are within the normal range of fluctuations observed over the past several years. Global Positioning System (GPS) measurements continue to show slow, long-term summit inflation, consistent with magma supply to the volcano’s shallow storage system. A slight increase in the rate of inflation at the summit that began in January is continuing. Gas concentrations (0 ppm SO2; up to 4 ppm H2S) and fumarole temperatures (below 100 °C) at both the summit and at Sulphur Cone on the Southwest Rift Zone remain stable. Webcam views have shown no changes to the landscape over the past week.

Kīlauea volcano continues to erupt at the summit, and is currently at a WATCH alert level.