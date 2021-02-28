(BIVN) – The family Billy Kenoi is sharing a memorial video, remembering the life of the former Hawaiʻi County Mayor.

The video is now available for viewing and sharing at RememberBillyKenoi.com, the Kenoi ʻohana announced. The video features memories from close friends and family, as well as some footage of the family’s private ash spreading ceremonies.

Kenoi passed away in January. He had been battling a rare form of cancer since leaving office four years ago.

“The family invites people to share their stories and memories of Billy at the website. Those stories will be shared with the Kenoi ʻohana, and selected ones will be shared on the website,” an email announcement reads.

“Per Billy’s request for the safety of everyone who loved him, there will be no public services or memorials at this time,” a message on the website states. “A celebration of Billy’s life is being planned for January 2022, when we can gather safely to remember him.”

“Mahalo for the outpouring of aloha for the Kenoi ʻohana, and for respecting their privacy as they mourn,” the message reads.