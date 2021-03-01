(BIVN) – Webcams show a fresh coating of snow and ice on the summit of Maunakea on Monday morning, where a Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect but should expire soon.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu reported this morning that “overnight snow and icy conditions are currently present over the Big Island Summits. Conditions are expected to improve later this morning.”

The Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 10 a.m. HST Monday morning.

The Maunakea Access Road was closed to the public above the Visitor Information Station as of Sunday afternoon, due to snow and icy road conditions. The Maunakea Rangers will be monitoring the summit weather conditions and provide updates as necessary.

The Flash Flood Watch has been lifted for Hawaiʻi island, however a Wind Advisory is still in effect until 6 p.m. this evening. East to northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, are possible.

A High Surf Advisory is also in effect. Surf of 7 to 12 feet is possible along most east facing shores.