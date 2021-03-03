(BIVN) – There were 20 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday. There were no new cases identified on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 32 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.

Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 0.4% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of only two new cases per day.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

The Hawaii Department of Health reports zero (0) new case of Coronavirus with One (1) person hospitalized on Hawaii Island. There have been no deaths reported in the last nine weeks. It is because of your cooperation that the case numbers have remained consistently low. While the vaccine is a key measure in slowing the spread of the virus, it is still necessary to follow the preventative measures of wearing masks, distancing, and limiting gatherings to 10 persons. Thank you for your patience as you wait for the opportunity for more of our community to be vaccinated. Please understand that the current Emergency Rules do not exempt vaccinated travelers from quarantine. The Department of Health continues to coordinate vaccination points of distribution around the Island. Medical facilities and pharmacies on Hawaii Island are offering vaccine registration to individuals who are 75 and older. For a list of all the facilities providing vaccinations visit the Civil Defense website.

The health department reports 371,343 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, statewide. That’s an increase of 9,310 from the day before.

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Arrives

Hawai‘i received its first shipment of the single-shot COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson today. From the DOH:

The Department of Health accepted delivery of 5,900 doses on O‘ahu. The remaining 6,000 doses are being distributed evenly between Hawai‘i Island, Maui and Kaua‘i with each county receiving 2,000 doses today. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is highly effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death. Its single-shot regimen eliminates the need for patients to return for a second dose and it can be stored at refrigerator temperatures for months. DOH is inviting educators from DOE to be vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson vaccine this Friday as part of our continuing effort across the state. In the coming days DOH will announce the dates and locations where additional populations will have access to Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

70+ Can Get Vaccinated, Starting March 8

The Department of Health also announced on Wednesday that vaccinations for those 70 and older will begin Monday, March 8.

“We are excited to be ahead of schedule and pleased that we can now provide another layer of protection to this vulnerable population,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char.

A DOH news release stated: