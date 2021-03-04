(BIVN) – The second phase of the Resilience Hubs initiative has been launched on Hawaiʻi island. This news release is from Vibrant Hawaiʻi:

Vibrant Hawai‘i, a collective impact initiative that convenes organizations and community stakeholders across all sectors to come together in collaboration to build strategy based action plans around housing, economy, education, health, and financial resilience, has launched its second phase of Resilience Hubs. As these hubs played a critical role in helping communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the next phase would expand their commitment to support our communities post pandemic.

Through a generous donation from Kohala Coast residents, 20 community Resilience Hubs around Hawai‘i Island are powering on from February through May 2021 with a projected reach of nearly 3,000 individuals each week.

“Resilience Hubs are a demonstration of what we believe”, said Janice Ikeda, Executive Director of Vibrant Hawaiʻi. “Everyone is useful and everyone contributes to collective resilience, abundance, and to our community’s vision of a vibrant Hawaiʻi. This project would not be possible without the generous investment from a small group of Kohala Coast residents, and it would also not be possible without partnerships with local government, small businesses and restaurants who provide meals, and community champions who open the doors of the hubs every week. ”

Resilience Hubs are trusted, people-powered venues that support residents, adapting to changing needs and activating in times of disaster to support emergency response and recovery efforts. Hubs are a strategy and action of Vibrant Hawai‘i’s Economy Stream.

Resilience Hubs were first launched September to December 2019 in more than 30 communities around the island to deliver assistance in response to COVID-19. Over the 16 week activation, nearly 41,733 households and 108,214 individuals (38 percent under age 18) were assisted. Originally made possible by CARES funding granted by the County, Resilience Hubs provided a safe learning space for keiki, community access to WiFi and laptops, and restaurant-prepared meals and produce bags.

Phase II of the Resilience Hubs initiative builds on the initial activation and primes community partners with a suite of tools, resources, and mentorship to assist residents, revitalize the economy, and build capacity and infrastructure so communities are ready for anything.