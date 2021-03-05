Mauna Loa Road, Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park (NPS Photo/M.Szoenyi)
Various Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park Roads Close For Maintenance
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - Closure for “tender loving care” of Mauna Loa Road starts today, the National Park Service says, with other road closures to follow.
(BIVN) – Certain roads in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park will get needed TLC, the National park Service says.
Mauna Loa Road, Hilina Pali Road, the Kīpukapuaulu turnabout and Nāmakanipaio Campground and cabin access roads are all slated for roadside vegetation management and pavement preservation work (“tender loving care”).
Officials say work will require extended road closures and/or single-lane closures that start Thursday, March 4 and last through April 19. “Pavement preservation is needed to maintain and preserve roadways, and includes patchwork like fixing potholes, heaves and depressions,” the National Park Service said. “Some areas will be repaved and others will be treated with durable sealant.”
From Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park:
Mauna Loa Road will be fully closed past the gate at Kīpukapuaulu. No vehicles, bicycles or pedestrians allowed during work hours. When: March 4 to March 26, weekdays, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Road will be open to bicycles and pedestrians after 4 p.m. on weekdays, and all day Saturday and Sunday but will remain closed to vehicles.
Hilina Pali Road will be fully closed past Kulanaokuaiki Campground to the Hilina Pali Lookout. No vehicles, bicycles or pedestrians during work hours. When: March 16 to April 19, weekdays, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Road will be open to bicycles and pedestrians after 4 p.m. on weekdays, and all day Saturday and Sunday but will remain closed to vehicles.
Kīpukapuaulu Turnabout will have single-lane closures, no restrictions on access. When: Monday, March 29 (one day), 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Nāmakanipaio Campground and Cabin Access Roads will have single-land closures, no additional restrictions on access. When: March 30 and 31, 7 am. to 4 p.m.
Backcountry access to Mauna Loa summit and areas in the southwest rift zone of Kīlauea will be rerouted. All existing backcountry permits will be honored. Contact the Backcountry Office, 808-985-6178 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily with questions, or email havo_backcountry@nps.gov.
