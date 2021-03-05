(BIVN) – Certain roads in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park will get needed TLC, the National park Service says.

Mauna Loa Road, Hilina Pali Road, the Kīpukapuaulu turnabout and Nāmakanipaio Campground and cabin access roads are all slated for roadside vegetation management and pavement preservation work (“tender loving care”).

Officials say work will require extended road closures and/or single-lane closures that start Thursday, March 4 and last through April 19. “Pavement preservation is needed to maintain and preserve roadways, and includes patchwork like fixing potholes, heaves and depressions,” the National Park Service said. “Some areas will be repaved and others will be treated with durable sealant.”

From Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park: