The subject of this week's Volcano Watch article, written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates, is the earthquake swarms that preceded the December 2020 eruption at the summit of Kīlauea.

Pele returned to the summit of Kīlauea on the evening of December 20, 2020. Incredible video documents the start of the new eruption in Halema‘uma‘u and the dynamic ongoing activity. There was no significant change that suggested lava would erupt again so rapidly, but there were subtle signs of restless behavior around Kīlauea’s summit in the months prior to the eruption. The exact onset of preceding activity is hard to pin-point, but a notable increase began on October 22. Many earthquakes occurred closely in space and time (a seismic swarm) under the Nāmakanipaio Campground, west of Kīlauea’s summit. The Nāmakanipaio swarm lasted about 48 hours and produced nearly 300 earthquakes, the largest being a magnitude-3.5. This swarm caused noticeable shaking and caught the attention of residents and scientists alike. However, swarms around the Nāmakanipaio Campground are not uncommon. The most recent swarm, prior to October 2020, happened in March 2019. Seismicity around Kīlauea summit and the upper East Rift Zone was mostly quiet during the following month with a few minor swarms. The two most active days had about 100 detected events. Another large swarm occurred under the summit and upper East Rift Zone on December 2nd, producing over 200 detected earthquakes and punctuated by a magnitude-3.1 event. The December 17, 2020 Volcano Watch describes this swarm in detail and its relationship with accelerated ground deformation. This swarm was the first instance of the sequence where restlessness was evident in more than just seismic data, with the latter part of the swarm being accompanied by a rapid increase in ground tilt trends. The excursion in the tilt, along with the migrating seismic activity, indicated a shallow magmatic intrusion.