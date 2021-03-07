BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Sunday Update: 8 New Cases On Big Island
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - For the second day in a row, 8 new cases of COVID-19 were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
(BIVN) – There were 53 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday. Of that number, eight (8) new cases were identified on the Big Island, the same number of cases reported on Saturday.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 41 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.
Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 0.9% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of four new cases per day.
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
The Hawaii Department of Health reports eight (8) new cases of Coronavirus with one (1) person hospitalized on Hawaii Island. There have been no deaths reported in the last nine weeks.
The mandates requiring the preventive measures of wearing face coverings, maintaining 6 foot distancing and gatherings of no more than 10 persons continue for Hawaii Island. Please do your part to follow these measures so we may keep virus case numbers low. Currently this requirement includes all persons that have been vaccinated for Coronavirus.
The Department of Health will start to open vaccine registration to those 70 and older tomorrow, March 8. Medical facilities and pharmacies on Hawaii Island will continue to offer vaccine registration to individuals who are 75 and older. If you have questions regarding vaccine availability for your age group, please contact the Department of Health at 300-1120.
The Department of Health continues to coordinate vaccination points of distribution around the Island. For a list of all the facilities providing vaccinations visit the Civil Defense website.
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: