(BIVN) – There were 53 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday. Of that number, eight (8) new cases were identified on the Big Island, the same number of cases reported on Saturday.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 41 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.

Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 0.9% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of four new cases per day.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: