(BIVN) – Hawai‘i Community College announced on Friday that a $2,000 donation has been made to the Food Basket, Inc. The funds were raised through Hawai‘i CC’s Walking Challenge, “a faculty and staff initiative that began in January to promote health and wellness and raise funds for the Food Basket,” the college says.

From Hawai‘i CC:

“We are truly touched and honored by the continued generosity of the Hawai‘i Community College community with this $2,000 donation,” said Food Basket Executive Director Kristin Frost Albrecht. “This will go immediately towards purchasing healthy, good food to help our island’s most vulnerable families who have been adversely impacted by the pandemic.”

“Hawai‘i Community College and the Food Basket have been strong partners for many years,” said Hawai‘i CC Chancellor Rachel Solemsaas. “The organization supports our on-campus food pantry initiative that combats food insecurity among Hawai‘i CC students. The walking challenge and this donation also aligns with our 80th Anniversary celebrations as we strive to give back to the community, which has supported Hawai‘i Community College since 1941. We are pleased to be able to give back to the Food Basket, which has done so much for the Hawai‘i Island community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Walking Challenge was spearheaded by Hawai‘i CC Faculty and Staff Development Committee.