(BIVN) – There were 45 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday. Of that number, ten (10) new cases were identified on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 49 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.

Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 1.0% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of five new cases per day.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

The Hawaii Department of Health reports ten (10) new cases of Coronavirus with one (1) person hospitalized on Hawaii Island. There have been no deaths reported in the last ten weeks. The mandates requiring the preventive measures of wearing face coverings, maintaining 6 foot distancing and gatherings of no more than 10 persons continue for Hawaii Island. Please follow these measures so we can keep virus case numbers low. Currently the mandates apply to all persons that have been vaccinated for Coronavirus. The Department of Health has opened vaccine registration to those 70 and older today. Medical facilities and pharmacies on Hawaii Island will continue to offer vaccine registration to individuals who are 75 and older. If you have questions regarding vaccine availability for your age group, please contact the Department of Health at 300-1120. The Department of Health continues to coordinate vaccination points of distribution around the Island. For a list of all the facilities providing vaccinations visit the Civil Defense website.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reports there has been 406,857 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the State of Hawaiʻi, an increase of 15,741 from March 5, 2021.

Mayor Roth Eases Certain COVID Restrictions

Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth signed the Mayor’s COVID-19 First Amended Emergency Rule No. 14 on Monday, easing certain restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, including in an increase in the allowable number for outdoor gatherings from 10 to 25 people.

“Our community has been working diligently to reduce the spread and keep our numbers low, and I believe that because of their ongoing efforts that it is safe to begin relaxing some of our restrictions,” said Mayor Mitch Roth in a news release. “These amendments will allow us to expand business operations slowly, get back to the recreational activities that keep us healthy and strong, and have functions where we can incorporate members of our extended ʻohana — safely.”

Highly Transmissible Variant Detected in Hawai‘i

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health: