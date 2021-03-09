(BIVN) – There were 42 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday. Of that number, seven (7) new cases were identified on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 56 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.

Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 1.1% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of six (6) new cases per day.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

The Hawaii Department of Health reports seven (7) new cases of Coronavirus with zero (0) persons hospitalized on Hawaii Island. There have been no deaths reported in the last ten weeks. The mandates requiring the preventive measures of wearing face coverings, maintaining 6 foot distancing and gatherings of no more than 10 persons inside and 25 persons outside continue for Hawaii Island. Please follow these measures so we can keep virus case numbers low. Currently the mandates apply to all persons that have been vaccinated for Coronavirus. The Department of Health has opened vaccine registration to those 70 and older today. If you have questions regarding vaccine availability for your age group, please contact the Department of Health at 300-1120. The Department of Health continues to coordinate vaccination points of distribution around the Island. For a list of all the facilities providing vaccinations visit the Civil Defense website.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reports there has been 416,034 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the State of Hawaiʻi, an increase of 9,177 from the previous day.