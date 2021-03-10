(BIVN) – There were 48 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday. Of that number, five (5) new cases were identified on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 59 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.

Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 1.3% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of seven (7) new cases per day.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

The Hawaii Department of Health reports five (5) new cases of Coronavirus with zero (0) persons hospitalized on Hawaii Island. There have been no deaths reported in the last ten weeks. On testing for today, Wednesday, two District tests are scheduled. One in South Kona at the Konawaena High School from 2 to 6 this afternoon. One in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from 3 to 6 this afternoon. The mandates requiring the preventive measures of wearing face coverings, maintaining 6 foot distancing and gatherings of no more than 10 persons inside and 25 persons outside continue for Hawaii Island. Please follow these measures so we can keep virus case numbers low. Currently the mandates apply to all persons that have been vaccinated for Coronavirus. The Department of Health has opened vaccine registration to those 70 and older. If you have questions regarding vaccine availability for your age group, please contact the Department of Health at 300-1120. The Department of Health continues to coordinate vaccination points of distribution around the Island. For a list of all the facilities providing vaccinations visit the Civil Defense website.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reports there has been 425,749 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the State of Hawaiʻi, an increase of 9,715 from the previous day.

On the Big Island, 16.5% of the population has been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 8.4% of the population has completed the vaccination by getting the second dose.

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Available Across Hawai‘i

On Hawai’i Island Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered Tuesday, March 16 at Edith Kanaka‘ole Stadium in Hilo. Kupuna age 70 and older can register by calling 808-300-1120.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health:

Initial public reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Hawai‘i has been very positive, highlighting its value in the fight against COVID-19. Its proven ability to reduce severe illness and hospitalization after just one shot makes it an attractive option for people across the state. Those who are currently eligible under the state’s vaccination plan can choose the single-shot Johnson and Johnson regimen by complete this survey. Demand for vaccines is still greater than supply. Therefore, only people age 70 and older and those in phase 1a and 1b of the vaccination plan are currently eligible. However, vaccinations will soon be available to everyone age 65 and older and those in phase 1c. Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available on O‘ahu Thursdays at the Windward POD run by the Department of Health’s Behavioral Health Administration. Those eligible can register by clicking on this link. They should schedule a Thursday time if they want the Johnson & Johnson product. Johnson & Johnson is also being offered to kupuna on O‘ahu with mobility challenges. More information on this service is available by sending an email to the following address. DOH.BHAvaccinepod@doh.hawaii.gov

The State of Hawai‘i has received just one shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. “The current supply is limited,” DOH said. “However, we expect that additional shipments will be allocated to Hawai‘i in the coming weeks.”

Hawai‘i is also receiving a growing number of the vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna.

Independent Pharmacies Administer COVID-19 Vaccinations

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health: