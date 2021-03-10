(BIVN) – A Magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook Hawaiʻi island on Wednesday afternoon, but was not strong enough to cause a tsunami, officials say.

The earthquake occurred at 2:22 p.m. HST, and was located in the vicinity of Kilauea’s Kaoiki Fault, officials say. It was north of and more shallow (16.3 miles) than the deep Pahala earthquake swarm that has been ongoing for months.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports the earthquake which occurred at approximately 2:22 pm in the vicinity of Kilauea’s Kaoiki Fault was not large enough to cause a tsunami for the Island of Hawaii. I say again, there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Island of Hawaii. Preliminary data indicates that the earthquake measuring a magnitude of 4.0 was centered in the vicinity of Kilauea Volcano. As in all earthquakes, be aware of the possibility of after-shocks. If the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, precautionary checks should be made for any damages; especially to utility connections of Gas, Water, and Electricity. You will be informed of any changes that may affect your safety.

The earthquake was felt by over two hundred people around Hawaiʻi island, who reported what they felt to the USGS within a half hour of the event. The quake appears to have been felt strongest in the Pahala area.

UPDATE – (7 p.m.) – From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory: