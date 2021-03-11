(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi of announced on Thursday that “furloughs and layoffs are no longer necessary” now that President Joe Biden has signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Governor David Ige said the sweeping pandemic relief package, which aims to defeat the COVID-19 virus and breathe life into the economy, means that “the State of Hawai‘i and four counties will receive about $2.2 billion in assistance to bolster state and county budgets that have sustained significant tax revenue losses because of the pandemic.”

Here is the breakdown, according to the Ige administration:

$1.6 billion for the State of Hawai‘i

$365 million for the City and County of Honolulu

$36 million for the County of Hawai‘i

$13 million for the County of Kaua‘i

$30 million for the County of Maui

Under the same COVID-19 relief bill, qualified single taxpayers will receive $1,400 each ($2,800 for qualified married couples that file jointly) and $1,400 for each dependent.

The state says it will also receive an additional $116 million for critical capital projects for pandemic response in education and healthcare.

“This new infusion of federal funding gives the state much needed breathing room so that layoffs and furloughs are no longer necessary in the foreseeable future. We must still assess all impacts of the COVID-19 relief bill before we have a clearer picture of its effect on the state budget,” said Gov. Ige.