The following is a transcript for the video article above.

Kīlauea Volcano on Hawaiʻi island continues to erupt, and all activity remains confined to the summit crater.

Over a week away from three months in duration, the eruption has settled into a stable pattern. Lava continues to erupt from a vent on the northwest side of the crater, flowing into a growing lava lake.

The lava effusion appears to be through a crusted-over channel and submerged inlet to the lake.

Scientists have observed that a section of the vent has been feeding another lava flow near the lake since March 5th.

Photographs taken by the U.S Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Obseravtory during a helicopter flight on March 4th were used to create this 3D model of the crater.

This fly-through of the model focuses on the stationary island inside the lake. At its highest point above the lake-surface. It is is 22 meters, or 72 feet, in elevation.

The latest measurements, taken by scientists on March 10th, indicate that the lava lake is 221 meters, or 725 feet deep. Scientists say the rise of the lake has slowed in recent weeks, as the eruption rate has decreased. The diameter of the crater also increases, as the lava-level rises.

The eastern portion of the lake remains stagnant, where the lava has solidified. Scientists say the crust in the stagnant portion is still rising – at a rate similar to the active, western portion of the lake – suggesting continued accumulation of liquid-lava, below the crust.

The most recent sulfur dioxide emission rate, measured on March 7th, was 800 t/d. This is elevated, compared to rates in the months before the eruption started on December 20th. However, the rates are lower than those recorded near the previous lava lake, before the 2018 caldera collapse. Those were around 5,000 t/d.

Most importantly, for populations downrift of Kilauea: there is no indication that the eruption is migrating away from the summit, at this time.

Video of a routine helicopter flight over the inactive Middle and East Rift Zone was recorded on March 4th, as geologists conducted a visual and thermal survey of the area.

Monitors indicate that the upper-portion of the East Rift Zone has stabilized after it contracted by several centimeters in the early days of the current summit eruption. SO2 and H2S emissions from these areas continue to be below instrumental detection levels.

This view, above the 2018 lava flow field shows the steaming that remains around the inactive fissures, and in the residential areas, west of Highway 130. Scientists say the steam originates from groundwater, warmed by residual-heat, following the 2018 eruption.

On Tuesday, heavy rain combined to increase the amount of steam, which reduced visibility on Highway 132 so much, that officials had to close the roadway for hours.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says it will continue to closely monitor Kīlauea’s seismicity, deformation, and gas emissions as it maintains visual surveillance of the summit and the East Rift Zone. HVO will continue to issue daily updates and additional messages, as needed.