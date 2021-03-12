(BIVN) – There were 60 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday. Of that number, eight (8) new cases were identified on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 66 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.

Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 1.4% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of seven (7) new cases per day.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

The Hawaii Department of Health reports eight (8) new cases of Coronavirus with zero (0) persons hospitalized on Hawaii Island. There have been no deaths reported in the last ten weeks. Coronavirus cases have been increasing in our community. Please know the mandates requiring the preventive measures of wearing face coverings, maintaining 6 foot distancing and gatherings of no more than 10 persons inside and 25 persons outside continue for Hawaii Island. Please follow these measures so we can keep virus case numbers low. Currently the mandates apply to all persons that have been vaccinated for Coronavirus. The Department of Health has opened vaccine registration to those 70 and older. If you have questions regarding vaccine availability for your age group, please contact the Department of Health at 300-1120. The Department of Health continues to coordinate vaccination points of distribution around the Island. For a list of all the facilities providing vaccinations visit the Civil Defense website.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reports there has been 436,035 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the State of Hawaiʻi, an increase of 10,286 from the previous day.

Vaccinations For 65+ Begin Monday, March 15

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health:

The Hawai‘i Department of Health announces the state will extend vaccine eligibility to people age 65 and older and those who qualify as members of phase 1c beginning Monday, March 15. “This is another huge step in the ongoing effort to protect Hawaii residents from COVID-19,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “We will continue to administer vaccines soon after they arrive and are pleased we can now offer shots to more people.” To date vaccines have been reserved for healthcare workers, those in long-term care facilities, frontline essential workers and people 70 and older. Expanding eligibility to phase 1c allows those age 65 and above, people with high-risk medical conditions and essential workers to be vaccinated. Essential workers are people in industries and occupations important to the functioning of society and at increased risk of exposure. This includes people who work in hotels and hospitality, food service, banking and finance, transportation, construction, media, logistics, information technology and more. Hawai‘i’s weekly vaccine allotment from the federal government has gradually increased from about 40,000 doses a week in early February to more than 62,000 doses this week. This growth is expected to continue. However, phase 1c is the state’s largest vaccination group as outlined in the executive summary of the state’s vaccination plan and working through this phase will take a few months. “We still do not have enough vaccines to get to everyone right away. Everyone will have the opportunity to be vaccinated but phase 1c is a very large proportion of the community, so we ask that people continue to be patient as the vaccination program continues to gain momentum,” Char said. Registration opportunities for those 65 and older and others in phase 1c will soon be available through links posted on hawaiicovid19.com and from healthcare providers around the state.

Hawaiʻi Health Centers Selected For Federal Program

From U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi) on Thursday:

Today, the Health Resources and Services Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that 12 health centers across Hawai‘i have been selected to participate in a COVID-19 vaccine program aimed at providing more vaccines to those disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. “This means more vaccines for people in Hawai‘i who are being hit the hardest,” said U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i). “The vaccine is a miracle of modern science and will give us our lives back. I encourage everyone to get it when it’s your turn.” The vaccine allocation provided for this program is separate from the state’s weekly allocations. This program is providing vaccines to health centers as a way to increase access to vaccines for select health centers serving the nation’s underserved communities. Health centers will continue to follow the State of Hawai‘i’s priority guidelines in administering the vaccine.

Hawai‘i health centers eligible to receive additional vaccines include: