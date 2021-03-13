(BIVN) – There were 64 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday. Of that number, seven (7) new cases were identified on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 84 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.

Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 1.5% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of nine (9) new cases per day.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: