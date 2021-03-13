BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 7 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaii Department of Health reported seven (7) new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with two (2) persons hospitalized on Hawaiʻi island.
(BIVN) – There were 64 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday. Of that number, seven (7) new cases were identified on the Big Island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 84 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.
Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 1.5% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of nine (9) new cases per day.
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
The Hawaii Department of Health reports seven (7) new cases of Coronavirus with two (2) persons hospitalized on Hawaii Island. There have been no deaths reported in the last ten weeks.
On testing for today, Saturday, two District tests are scheduled. One was in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium from 8 this morning until noon. One is in Puna at Keaʻau High School from 1 to 5 this afternoon
The Department of Health has opened vaccine registration to those 65 and older. If you have questions regarding vaccine availability for your age group, please contact the Department of Health at 300-1120. For a list of all the facilities providing vaccinations visit the Civil Defense website.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaii Department of Health reported seven (7) new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with two (2) persons hospitalized on Hawaiʻi island.
(BIVN) – There were 64 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday. Of that number, seven (7) new cases were identified on the Big Island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 84 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.
Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 1.5% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of nine (9) new cases per day.
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: