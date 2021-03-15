(BIVN) – Following days of heavy rain on Hawaiʻi island, a Brown Water Advisory has been issued for the waters off East Hawaiʻi.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch advisory:

Heavy Rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris. Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.

A previous Brown Water Advisory, from the Hāmākua coast to Keaukaha, was also extended. As of Monday evening into Tuesday morning, the entire East Hawaiʻi shoreline is under the advisory.

The Flash Flood Watch is no longer in effect.