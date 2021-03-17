(BIVN) – There were 48 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 95 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.

Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 1.2% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of eight (8) new cases per day.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three (3) areas on Hawaiʻi island showing totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 19 cases

96740 (Kona) – 29 cases

96749 (Puna) – 14 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Wednesday:

On testing for today, Wednesday, two district tests are scheduled. One in South Kona at the Konawaena High School from 2 to 6 this afternoon. One in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from 3 to 6 this afternoon. The next community testing will be on Saturday when three district tests are scheduled. One in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. One in North Kona at the West Hawaii Civic Center. One in Puna at Keaau High School. The Department of Health has opened vaccine registration to those 65 and older. If you have questions regarding vaccine availability for your age group, please contact the Department of Health at 300-1120. For a list of all the facilities providing vaccinations visit the Civil Defense website.

Johnson & Johnson Vaccines Administered

A Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccination pod was held Tuesday at the Edith Kanakaʻole Tennis Stadium in Hilo. The event, hosted by the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health, required participants to be pre-registered, and was the first time that the newly authorized single-shot vaccine was administered publicly in the County of Hawaiʻi.

Mayor Roth received the shot. The County says he qualified for vaccination as an “essential worker” under Phase 1b of the Hawaiʻi State COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.

“I was honored to embrace my kuleana as a public servant and proud community member by getting vaccinated today,” said Mayor Roth. “We are so close to beating this, and I encourage everyone to continue doing what you can to stop the spread and keep our community safe. The sooner that we can ensure our health and safety, the sooner we can return to the things we love most – like watching our kids play sports or seeing them graduate – in person. But first, we have to make sure that we can do that safely, and the vaccine will help with that.”

To learn more about when it’s your turn to get vaccinated, County officials say you can visit: hawaiicounty.gov or hawaiicovid19.com to register today. The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health would like to remind residents that DOH vaccination pods are closed to walk-ins and require an appointment.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reports there have been 483,108 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the State of Hawaiʻi, an increase of 7,447 from March 15, 2021.