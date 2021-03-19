(BIVN) – There were 99 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday. Of that number, seven (7) new cases were identified on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 105 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.

Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 0.9% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of six (6) new cases per day.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three (3) areas on Hawaiʻi island showing totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 19 cases

(Hilo) – 19 cases 96740 (Kona) – 31 cases

(Kona) – 31 cases 96749 (Puna) – 18 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

The next community testing will be on Saturday when three district tests are scheduled. One in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. One in North Kona at the West Hawaii Civic Center. One in Puna at Keaau High School. The Department of Health has opened vaccine registration to those 65 and older. If you have questions regarding vaccine availability for your age group, please contact the Department of Health at 300-1120. Visit the Civil Defense website for a list of all the facilities providing vaccinations. Please understand that the threat of spreading the virus has not ended. We need to continue to follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and limiting gathering sizes to no more than 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Mahalo for your Kokua.

Villages of Laʻi ʻOpua Vaccination Clinics Slated

From the West Hawaiʻi Community Health Center:

Reaching into underserved communities to ensure equal vaccine access is top of mind for the West Hawaii Community Health Center (WHCHC). Answering the call, the health center successfully held its first special COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, March 13 at its Kealakehe location. Focusing on kupuna living in the villages of La‘i ‘Opua, WHCHC clinical staff vaccinated 80 residents. “Knowing the Native Hawaiian population is vulnerable; we remain vigilant in helping to keep high-risk populations healthy and safe. Our staff is committed to getting all people, especially our Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander neighbors vaccinated as soon as possible,” said West Hawaii Community Health Center CEO, Richard Taaffe. “We are working together to do our part to help get our families, communities, schools and workplaces back to normal as soon as possible.” West Hawaii Community Health Center has scheduled its next vaccination clinic for villages of La‘i ‘Opua residents on Saturday, April 10 starting at 9 am. West Hawaii Community Health Center medical staff will administer the second dose to the 80 kupuna who came in March, as well as take appointments for an additional 100 La‘i ‘Opua residents to receive their first dose. Residents do not have to be a West Hawaii Community Health Center medical patient in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. To register for this vaccination clinic, residents may call Dr. Lee Ann Healy-Rolston, WHCHC Director of Innovation & Transformation at 808-895-9865.

2021 King Kamehameha Celebration Events Canceled

The King Kamehameha Celebration Commission announced that it is “canceling the King Kamehameha Celebration parade events statewide due to the ongoing pandemic,” a State Department of Accounting and General Services news release stated. “The Lei draping may still be held in a private format if regulations permit. A socially distanced Ho‘olaule‘a on O‘ahu, is still being considered for the June 11th holiday.”

“The decision to cancel these major, statewide events was made with the health and safety of our island communities and kūpuna in mind, said Kainoa Daines, chair of the King Kamehameha Celebration Commission. “While we are hopeful that the worst of the COVID-19 health crisis will be behind us by June, we feel the prudent response at this time is to cancel the parades as the preparations and event draw large crowds to prepare and attend. This allows all involved in our respective King Kamehameha celebration festivities across the state to focus on matters important to health, welfare, and economy. We look forward to a return to in-person festivities commemorating and celebrating Kamehameha Pai‘ea in 2022.”