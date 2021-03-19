(BIVN) – A Magnitude 7.0 earthquake that struck east northeast of Ishinomaki, Japan at 11:09 p.m. HST does not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi, emergency officials say.

The earthquake that occurred late Friday night (Hawaiʻi time) was located near the east coast of Honshu, and generated a preliminary tsunami threat for Japan. The event did not trigger a tsunami watch or advisory for Hawaiʻi.

“Based on all available data a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center announced shortly after the event.

