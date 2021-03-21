(BIVN) – National Weather Service in Honolulu has maintained a High Surf Advisory, as well as a Wind Advisory, for areas on Hawaiʻi island. “A north northeast swell combined with strong trade winds will maintain high surf along east facing shores,” forecasters reported.

Wind Advisory

Weather forecasters say northeast winds today could be 20 to 30 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph, around windward and Kohala areas of Hawaiʻi island. The Wind Advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. this evening.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles,” the National Weather Service said. “Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages.”

High Surf Advisory

Surf heights along east-facing shores of the Big Island will be 7 to 10 feet, and the High Surf Advisory will be in place until 6 a.m. HST Monday.

“Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous,” said the National Weather Service. “Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.”