This graphic features the average number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: Three Districts Tests Set For Saturday
(BIVN) – There were 122 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 101 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 1.0% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of eight (8) new cases per day.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three (3) areas on Hawaiʻi island showing totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 31 cases
96740 (Kona) – 25 cases
96749 (Puna) – 12 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Friday:
The next community testing will be on Saturday when three district tests are scheduled. One in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium. One in North Kona at the West Hawaii Civic Center. One in Puna at Keaau High School.
Department of Health is monitoring 102 active covid-19 cases in Hawaii County. The virus is being spread within our community and it is important that we continue following the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and limiting gathering sizes to no more than 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors to help reduce the spread of the virus. Mahalo for your Kokua
The Department of Health has opened vaccine registration to those 65 and older. If you have questions regarding vaccine availability for your age group, please contact the Department of Health at 300-1120. You can also visit the Civil Defense website for a list of all clinics and pharmacies providing vaccinations.
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Friday: