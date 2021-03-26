(BIVN) – There were 122 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 101 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 1.0% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of eight (8) new cases per day.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three (3) areas on Hawaiʻi island showing totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 31 cases

(Hilo) – 31 cases 96740 (Kona) – 25 cases

(Kona) – 25 cases 96749 (Puna) – 12 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Friday: