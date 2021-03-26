(BIVN) – Hoʻokupu representing Hawaiian homesteads on all islands were presented by beneficiaries at the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands’ Hale Kalanianaʻole office, in recognition of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalaniana‘ole’s 150th birthday on Friday, March 26, 2021.

Today is Prince Kūhiō Day, a state holiday observed in Hawai‘i every year on March 26. The day honors the life of Prince Kūhiō, and his many accomplishments in service of his people and the Hawaiian Islands.

From a news release was shared by DHHL: