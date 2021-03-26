(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park on Friday announced it has reopened Nāhuku (Thurston Lava Tube) and the rainforest trail. The popular walk-through lava tube and trail were closed since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A new, one-way trail will be the only way to access Nāhuku. The half-mile loop trail – which goes counter-clockwise through beautiful native rainforest, into the lava tube and back out through the rainforest – is intended to keep everyone safe.

“We are excited to again share the incredible experience of walking through native rainforest into a lava tube that was formed during a Kīlauea eruption more than 500 years ago,” said Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Superintendent Rhonda Loh. “The one-way flow reduces social distancing conflicts in the cave and on the trail, and we are relying on visitors and our community to recreate responsibly. Please wear a mask when physical distancing cannot be achieved,” Loh said.

From the National Park Service: