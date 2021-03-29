(BIVN) – There were 102 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday. Of that, ten (10) new cases were identified on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 122 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 1.5% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of ten (10) new cases per day.

“Coronavirus cases are being detected within our community and it is important that we continue to follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and limiting gathering sizes to no more than 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors,” the County of Hawaiʻi announced in a Monday message. “Please accept this kuleana to help reduce the spread of the virus. Mahalo for your kokua.”

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) areas on Hawaiʻi island showing totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 41 cases

(Hilo) – 41 cases 96740 (Kona) – 25 cases

The next community testing will be Tuesday, March 30. Two district tests are scheduled in Puna: One at the Hub at the Highway 130 and Highway 132 Junction, and one at the Makuʻu Market.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Monday:

The Department of Health has announced beginning today persons age 60 and older are eligible to register for the vaccination. If you have questions regarding vaccine availability for your age group, please contact the Department of Health at 300-1120. You can also visit the Civil Defense website for a list of all clinics and pharmacies providing vaccinations.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reports there have been 604,570 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the State of Hawaiʻi, an increase of 36,194 from March 25, 2021.