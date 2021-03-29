(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Hawaiʻi island summits above 12,000 feet. The advisory will remain in place until 6 p.m. Monday evening.

“Snow, freezing drizzle and freezing fog” are expected on the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa, forecasters say. “Storm total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting up to 60 mph.”

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the National Weather Service wrote. “Snow showers and fog will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility.”

The access road to the summit of Maunakea is closed to the public at the Visitor Information Station, rangers reported on Sunday evening.