This graphic features the average number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 16 New Cases on Big Island
by Big Island Video News
at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Department of Health is asking its District Health Officers on the neighbor islands to expand vaccine eligibility to ensure all available vaccination slots are filled.
(BIVN) – There were 100 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday. Of that, sixteen (16) new cases were identified on the Big Island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 132 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 1.8% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of twelve (12) new cases per day.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) areas on Hawaiʻi island showing totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 52 cases
96740 (Kona) – 24 cases
Two community tests are being held today: One in South Kona at the Konawaena High School from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the other one in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The County of Hawai’i says the next community testing will be Saturday when three district tests are scheduled: One in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium, one in South Kona at the Konawaena High School, and one in Puna at Kea’au High School.
“Coronavirus continues to be a threat in our community,” the Hawai’i County Civil Defense said in a radio message. “It remains important that we continue to follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and limiting gathering sizes to no more than 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors until everyone has been vaccinated. Please accept this kuleana to help reduce the spread of the virus. Mahalo for your Kokua.”
Greater Vaccine Supply Means Additional Opportunities
From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health:
The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) is asking its District Health Offices on the neighbor islands to expand vaccine eligibility as needed to ensure all available vaccination slots are filled.
Every island has its own unique characteristics including population, population density, healthcare resources and enthusiasm for COVID-19 vaccine. With more vaccine coming into Hawai‘i this week than any previous week, DOH Director Dr. Elizabeth Char believes the time is right to give the neighbor islands more say in how they administer vaccinations.
“The state is getting more than 81,000 vaccine doses this week and the federal government is distributing thousands more to Longs Drugs and Safeway,” Char said. “The combined allocation to Hawai‘i this week tops 120,000 doses. We want those doses in the correct arms as quickly as possible and believe the neighbor islands are situated to get that done.”
The DOH will coordinate the designation of who is eligible in each county and continue to determine vaccine eligibility on Oʻahu. To date, vaccines on Oʻahu are reserved for those in phase 1a and 1b of the state’s vaccination program as well as those age 60 and older, those being treated with oxygen for severe respiratory conditions, those on dialysis, chemotherapy or other infusion therapy, as well as essential workers at hotels, restaurants and bars.
Vaccine eligibility on Oʻahu will expand Monday, April 5th to include essential workers in construction, banking and finance, communications, media, retail, information technology, clergy, and transportation and logistics.
Eligibility decisions are based on current and projected vaccination numbers, appointment availability and most importantly the amount of vaccine allocated and available.
Registration opportunities are available through links posted on hawaiicovid19.com and from healthcare providers around the state.
