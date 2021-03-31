(BIVN) – There were 100 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday. Of that, sixteen (16) new cases were identified on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 132 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 1.8% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of twelve (12) new cases per day.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) areas on Hawaiʻi island showing totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 52 cases

(Hilo) – 52 cases 96740 (Kona) – 24 cases

Two community tests are being held today: One in South Kona at the Konawaena High School from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the other one in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The County of Hawai’i says the next community testing will be Saturday when three district tests are scheduled: One in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium, one in South Kona at the Konawaena High School, and one in Puna at Kea’au High School.

“Coronavirus continues to be a threat in our community,” the Hawai’i County Civil Defense said in a radio message. “It remains important that we continue to follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and limiting gathering sizes to no more than 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors until everyone has been vaccinated. Please accept this kuleana to help reduce the spread of the virus. Mahalo for your Kokua.”

Greater Vaccine Supply Means Additional Opportunities

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health: