(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park has launched a new webpage to help visitors plan ahead for temporary road closures that might impact their visit.

The National Park Service introduced the new webpage in a Thursday news release, as Pavement preservation work continues in the park. Extended road closures will continue in HVNP through June 1. Kulanaokuaiki Campground will be closed between April 12 and June 1, officials said.

Here is the road closure schedule as of April 1, 2021:

Mauna Loa Road is currently open for vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians, but will be closed during work hours from the gate past Kīpukapuaulu when workers repave the road to the first cattleguard starting April 5. Work Hours: Closure occurs April 5-13, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The road past the gate will open to bicycles and pedestrians after 6 p.m. but will remain closed to vehicles. Hilina Pali Road is currently open in its entirety to the Hilina Pali Lookout but is slated for a seven-week closure starting April 12. The closure includes Kulanaokuaiki Campground. Work Hours: April 12 through June 1, Mondays through Fridays, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hilina Pali Road will open to bicycles and pedestrians after 6 p.m. on weekdays and will be open all day Saturdays and Sundays and Memorial Day (May 31) but will remain closed to vehicles. Kulanaokuaiki Campground will remain closed from April 12 to June 1. Pavement preservation is needed to maintain and preserve roadways, and includes patchwork like fixing potholes, heaves and depressions. Some areas will be repaved and others will be treated with durable sealant.

The National Park Service says there will be additional road closures, park improvements and other projects in the coming months not listed above. Those changes will be shown on the new webpage, officials say.