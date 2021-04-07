(BIVN) – On Thursday, a $16 billion federal grant program – aimed at helping live event businesses impacted by the pandemic – will begin accepting applications for grant funding.

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) announced that the Small Business Administration (SBA) program, known as the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Fund (SVOG), was created through COVID-19 relief legislation passed by Congress and signed into law in December.

“For many museums, music venues, performing arts centers, independent movie theaters, and other live venues in Hawai‘i, help is here,” said Sen. Schatz in a news release. Schatz is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “This pandemic has been particularly brutal for businesses that depend on people being able to gather in person so this new funding will be a big help,” he added.

From the Senator: