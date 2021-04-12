(BIVN) – A fresh coat of snow covered the Hawaiʻi island summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa volcanoes on Monday morning.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Big Island summits, as well as Haleakala on Maui. Only an inch of accumulation was expected. The advisory is no longer in effect.

As of Sunday evening, the access road to the summit of Maunakea was closed to the public above the Visitor Information Station at the 9,200 foot elevation “due to fog, flurries and below freezing temperatures.” The Maunakea Rangers said they will be monitoring the summit and will provide updates as conditions change.

Thunderstorms are still possible over Hawaiʻi island today. According to the National Weather Service forecast discussion posted at 3:09 a.m. Monday morning: