(BIVN) – Banyan Way, the short roadway between Hilo Seaside Hotel and Ice Pond next to Banyan Drive, will be closed over several hours over the next two days.

The County of Hawaii Department of Public Works, Engineering Division says it will be paving Banyan Way from Wednesday, April 14, 2021, through Thursday, April 15, 2021, weather permitting. Officials say the road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days.

The paving will affect the areas from Kalanianaole Avenue to Banyan Drive, between Hilo Seaside Hotel and Ice Pond.

“The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause,” a County news release stated. “We appreciate your understanding and patience. If there are any questions or concerns, please call the Engineering Division at 961-8327.”