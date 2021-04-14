This graphic features the average number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: Johnson & Johnson Vaccinations Paused
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Governor David Ige also announced the expansion of the pre-travel testing program to Taiwan and Southern California’s Ontario International Airport.
(BIVN) – There were 64 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday. Of that, six (6) new cases were identified on the Big Island. Hawai’i County Civil Defense reported three (3) persons hospitalized.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 126 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 1.2% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of seven (7) new cases per day.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) areas on Hawaiʻi island showing totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 35 cases
96740 (Kona) – 55 cases
The County of Hawaiʻi says next scheduled testing day will be on Wednesday, when two district tests are scheduled. One test will be in South Kona at the Konawaena High School. The other testing event will be held in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.
To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 973,793 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 19,199 from April 12.
HCCC Under Quarantine
From the Hawai’i Department of Public Safety:
Tests are pending at the Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center (HCCC). No HCCC inmates have reported symptoms but as a precaution, the facility has enacted their pandemic protocol to quarantine the facility and suspend all inmate movement after an HCCC employee reported testing positive yesterday. Facility health care staff and DOH have initiated contact tracing and testing with the assistance of Premier Medical Group. The facility sanitized the spaces where the employee worked.
Hawai‘i Pauses Johnson & Johnson Vaccinations
From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health:
The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) is pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine while the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) review data involving six cases in which individuals who received the Johnson &Johnson vaccine developed blood clots.
“We’re are pausing out of an abundance of caution. Vaccine safety is of the utmost importance,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “The risk of developing a blood clot is very low. About 6.8 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the United States. Six people have developed blood clots.”
The blood clots, called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, occurred in women ages 18 to 48. Symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.
There are no reports of anyone in Hawai‘i developing blood clots after receiving a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. People who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the past few weeks should monitor themselves for symptoms and contact their healthcare provider if they experience a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath.
“I still have confidence in the vaccine. These adverse events appear to be extremely rare, but this transparent and deliberate pause ensures the medical community is aware of the potential adverse events.” Char said.
Some vaccination providers scheduled to administer Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the coming days may offer Pfizer or Moderna vaccine instead.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which use different delivery technology than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, continue to be used in Hawai‘i and around the country. Scheduling opportunities can be found on the registration page at hawaiicovid19.com.
Hawaiʻi Expands Pre-travel Testing Program to Taiwan
Governor David Ige announced on Tuesday that travelers from Taiwan – and Southern California’s Ontario International Airport – may bypass the State of Hawaiʻi’s mandatory 10-day quarantine if they take a COVID-19 test from a trusted testing partner. The program starts on Saturday, April 17.
The State says in all cases, the test must be taken no earlier than 72 hours prior to departure and the negative test result submitted prior to departure for Hawaiʻi.
From the Office of the Governor:
Taiwan Trusted Testing Partners
The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (DOH) has approved the use of the COVID-19 Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) for Taiwan’s pre-travel test, conducted by a laboratory authorized by the Taiwan Ministry of Health and Welfare. The following trusted testing partners at these locations in Taiwan have been approved as of today:
“Historically, the traveler from Taiwan to Hawaiʻi has been mindful of our local ways and cultural traditions. In 2019, prior to the pandemic, visitors from Taiwan spent approximately $251 per person per day while in Hawai‘i. At a time when we seek to rebuild our economy while keeping our residents safe, the expansion of the pre-travel testing program to Taiwan is welcomed news,” said John De Fries, president and CEO of the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.
“It’s delightful to see Taiwan becoming a trusted testing and travel partner with Hawaii, as the pre travel testing program is moving one step forward. Such effort will definitely encourage more travelers via Taipei – Honolulu flights, and help to promote economic activities with a safe path,” said Jessica Pan, GM of China Airlines Honolulu Branch Office, the sole airlines serving direct flights on this route.
While there are no direct flights from Taiwan to Hawaiʻi at this time, the service will be useful for passengers arriving in the state via other international or U.S. mainland cities.
Taiwanese nationals traveling abroad are still subject to a 14-day quarantine upon their return to the country. Travel restrictions on U.S. travel to Taiwan remain in place.
In addition to the state’s program, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test or documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 for all air passengers arriving from a foreign country to the United States. The CDC requirement has been in effect since Jan. 26, 2021.
For international travelers coming to the State of Hawaiʻi, tests from Trusted Testing Partners only will be accepted for purposes of by-passing the state’s 10-day traveler quarantine.
Southern California’s Ontario International Airport Trusted Testing Partner
Ontario International Airport is the 2nd airport certified by the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health as a trusted testing partner. Together with Ontario International Airport Authority’s (OIAA) testing partner Covid Clinic, Inc., OIAA will offer several COVID-19 testing options, including for those traveling to Hawaiʻi under the Safe Travels Hawaiʻi pre-travel testing program. Passengers may choose one of two testing options for travel to Hawaiʻi – an expedited PCR test that provides results the next day or a rapid molecular NAAT test that provides results within 60 minutes. Travelers may utilize these testing options either on a “walk-up” basis or by appointment, 6:30am – 10:30pm every day, at the airport testing location in Parking Lot 3. Full details and appointments are available at covidclinic.org/ont.
“We’re honored to be a Trusted Testing Partner with the State of Hawaiʻi. At Ontario Airport, we’re committed to the safety and well-being of our passengers, and throughout the pandemic, we’ve implemented industry-leading health protocols, including our on-site testing clinic. Hawaiian Airlines’ new service to Honolulu has been very popular with ONT passengers, and we look forward to creating even more travel opportunities to the great State of Hawaiʻi,” said Alan D. Wapner, President of the OIAA Board of Commissioners and Mayor pro tem for the City of Ontario.
Updates about travel through Ontario International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic, current departure and arrival information, airport maps, and details about on-airport parking, shopping, dining and more, can be found at flyontario.com/covid19.
