(BIVN) – There were 64 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday. Of that, six (6) new cases were identified on the Big Island. Hawai’i County Civil Defense reported three (3) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 126 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 1.2% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of seven (7) new cases per day.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) areas on Hawaiʻi island showing totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 35 cases

(Hilo) – 35 cases 96740 (Kona) – 55 cases

The County of Hawaiʻi says next scheduled testing day will be on Wednesday, when two district tests are scheduled. One test will be in South Kona at the Konawaena High School. The other testing event will be held in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 973,793 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 19,199 from April 12.

HCCC Under Quarantine

From the Hawai’i Department of Public Safety:

Tests are pending at the Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center (HCCC). No HCCC inmates have reported symptoms but as a precaution, the facility has enacted their pandemic protocol to quarantine the facility and suspend all inmate movement after an HCCC employee reported testing positive yesterday. Facility health care staff and DOH have initiated contact tracing and testing with the assistance of Premier Medical Group. The facility sanitized the spaces where the employee worked.

Hawai‘i Pauses Johnson & Johnson Vaccinations

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health:

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) is pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine while the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) review data involving six cases in which individuals who received the Johnson &Johnson vaccine developed blood clots. “We’re are pausing out of an abundance of caution. Vaccine safety is of the utmost importance,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “The risk of developing a blood clot is very low. About 6.8 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the United States. Six people have developed blood clots.” The blood clots, called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, occurred in women ages 18 to 48. Symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. There are no reports of anyone in Hawai‘i developing blood clots after receiving a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. People who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the past few weeks should monitor themselves for symptoms and contact their healthcare provider if they experience a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath. “I still have confidence in the vaccine. These adverse events appear to be extremely rare, but this transparent and deliberate pause ensures the medical community is aware of the potential adverse events.” Char said. Some vaccination providers scheduled to administer Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the coming days may offer Pfizer or Moderna vaccine instead. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which use different delivery technology than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, continue to be used in Hawai‘i and around the country. Scheduling opportunities can be found on the registration page at hawaiicovid19.com. For more information, see the official CDC-FDA release.

Hawaiʻi Expands Pre-travel Testing Program to Taiwan

Governor David Ige announced on Tuesday that travelers from Taiwan – and Southern California’s Ontario International Airport – may bypass the State of Hawaiʻi’s mandatory 10-day quarantine if they take a COVID-19 test from a trusted testing partner. The program starts on Saturday, April 17.

The State says in all cases, the test must be taken no earlier than 72 hours prior to departure and the negative test result submitted prior to departure for Hawaiʻi.

