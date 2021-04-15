(BIVN) – There were 98 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday. Of that, fourteen (14) new cases were identified on the Big Island. Hawai’i County Civil Defense reported five (5) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 131 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 1.4% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of nine (9) new cases per day.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) areas on Hawaiʻi island showing totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 33 cases

(Hilo) – 33 cases 96740 (Kona) – 57 cases

The County of Hawaiʻi says the next scheduled COVID-19 testing day is on Saturday when three district tests are scheduled. One in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium, one in North Kona at the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center, and one in Puna at Keaʻau High School.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,007,966 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 16,342 from April 14.

“Hawaii has reached a huge milestone!” tweeted Governor David Ige on Thursday. “One million doses of the COVID vaccine administered here in the state. Eligibility to get the vaccine on Oahu remains at 50+, but DOH is tracking to open that up to those 16+ by next week. All other islands have opened eligibility to 16+,” he wrote. The governor added that about 33% of the state population has had at least one dose of the vaccine.

HCCC Update

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety:

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. Currently the inmate population at all facilities is clear of active COVID-19 cases. The Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center (HCCC) reports 91 negative inmate test results received so far. No HCCC inmates have reported symptoms but as a precaution the facility enacted their pandemic protocol to quarantine the facility and suspend all inmate movement after an HCCC employee reported testing positive Monday.

Trans-Pacific Post-arrival Testing Changes

From the office of Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth on Thursday: