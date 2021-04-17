This graphic features the average number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi Island COVID-19 Update
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - Eleven new cases were reported on Hawaiʻi island on Saturday, with seven in the hospital with COVID-19.
(BIVN) – There were 101 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday. Of that, eleven (11) new cases were identified on the Big Island. Hawai’i County Civil Defense reported seven (7) persons hospitalized.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 123 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 1.3% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of eight (8) new cases per day.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) areas on Hawaiʻi island showing totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 32 cases
96740 (Kona) – 49 cases
To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,027,849 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 19,883 from April 15.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - Eleven new cases were reported on Hawaiʻi island on Saturday, with seven in the hospital with COVID-19.
(BIVN) – There were 101 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday. Of that, eleven (11) new cases were identified on the Big Island. Hawai’i County Civil Defense reported seven (7) persons hospitalized.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 123 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 1.3% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of eight (8) new cases per day.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) areas on Hawaiʻi island showing totals of over 10 cases:
To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,027,849 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 19,883 from April 15.