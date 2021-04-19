(BIVN) – There were 65 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday. Only two (2) new cases were identified on the Big Island. Hawai’i County Civil Defense reported seven (7) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 106 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 1.3% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of nine (9) new cases per day.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) areas on Hawaiʻi island showing totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 26 cases

96740 (Kona) – 43 cases

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,064,942 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 37,093 from April 16.

Vaccine Eligibility Expands To 16 and Older

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health:

Hawai‘i has reached Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccination program. This means all Hawai‘i residents age 16 and older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Hawai‘i County, Maui County, and Kaua‘i County advanced to Phase 2 in early April. O‘ahu moved into Phase 2 this morning. “Schedule your vaccine as soon as you can,” advised Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “We don’t have enough to vaccinate everyone immediately, but you can schedule your shot now. If you can’t get an appointment today, you’ll be able to get one in the near future.” People are urged to visit the registration page at hawaiicovid19.com for vaccine opportunities. Teens 16 and 17 years old are reminded to seek appointments for Pfizer vaccines. Pfizer has Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for people age 16 and older. Moderna vaccine is reserved for people 18 and above. Older adults who may need additional assistance with online sign-up or who qualify for transportation services are invited to call Aloha United Way 2-1-1.

Hawaiʻi Urges OfferUp to Stop Sales of Fake Vaccination Cards

From the Department of the Attorney General: