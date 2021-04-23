(BIVN) – There were 101 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday. Nine (9) new cases were identified on the Big Island. Hawai’i County Civil Defense reported four (4) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 103 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 0.9% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of six (6) new cases per day.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) areas on Hawaiʻi island showing totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 29 cases

(Hilo) – 29 cases 96740 (Kona) – 38 cases

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,105,651 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 17,977 from April 21.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says the next test is scheduled on Friday in Puna at the Pahoa District Park from 9 a.m. to noon.