(BIVN) – There were 94 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday. Four (4) new cases were identified on the Big Island. Hawai’i County Civil Defense reported four (4) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 103 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 1.0% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of six (6) new cases per day.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) areas on Hawaiʻi island showing totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 31 cases

(Hilo) – 31 cases 96740 (Kona) – 36 cases

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,118,905 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 13,254 from April 22.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says three district COVID-19 tests are scheduled for Saturday, April 24. One in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the morning, one in North Kona at the West Hawaii Civic Center from 9 a.m. to noon, and one in Puna at the Keaʻau High School from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the afternoon.